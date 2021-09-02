DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.67

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 1996698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,945 shares of company stock worth $15,450,517 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

