China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.90

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 31845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

