HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.11

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.11 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 9206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.34.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.