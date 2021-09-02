CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,227.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $56.70 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.