Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 12.2%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CTXAF stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. Ampol has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Get Ampol alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.