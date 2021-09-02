Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $8.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

