APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in APA were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

