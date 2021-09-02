Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

