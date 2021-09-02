Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of LHC Group worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

