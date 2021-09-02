Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

