Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

