American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,958 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.80% of argenx worth $123,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $358,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in argenx by 87.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day moving average is $301.88.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

