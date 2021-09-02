18,506 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

