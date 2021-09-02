Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.13% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 340,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ICON opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.24. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.20.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.