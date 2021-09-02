Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,097 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33,791.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of TBF opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

