Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $84,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $8,904,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $4,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.