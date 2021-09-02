Platform Technology Partners Invests $125,000 in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 291,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 289,960 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

BNGO stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

