Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Davis Select International ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $537,000.

DINT stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.