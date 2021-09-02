Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

PFI opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.