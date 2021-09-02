Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

