Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

