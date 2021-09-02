Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $80,142.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $855.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,287,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Movado Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

