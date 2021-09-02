Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells 2,559 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.