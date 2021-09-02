Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 109,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.07 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

