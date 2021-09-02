Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.