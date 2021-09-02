Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 800.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

