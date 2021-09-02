Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.47 on Monday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $590.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

