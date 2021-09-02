Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $223,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

