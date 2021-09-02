iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

