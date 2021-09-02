Zacks Investment Research Downgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

