Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

