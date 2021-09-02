Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,900 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

