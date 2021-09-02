Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,200 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of GMED opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.