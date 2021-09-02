Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,055 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

