Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

