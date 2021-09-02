GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 159,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTI stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

