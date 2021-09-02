Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 157,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

