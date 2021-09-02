Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.59 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,203 shares of company stock worth $48,167,626 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

