Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $34,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $154.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

