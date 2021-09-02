Creative Planning Has $2.13 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Creative Planning cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

