GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,082 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

KRP stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $711.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

