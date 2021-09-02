Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $224.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.