American Century Companies Inc. Has $108.17 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $108,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

