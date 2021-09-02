FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,085 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

