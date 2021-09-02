ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,066.0 days.
OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. ASOS has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $65.95.
About ASOS
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.