ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,066.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. ASOS has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

