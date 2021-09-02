Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Rises By 18.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BCEKF opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

