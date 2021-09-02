619 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7,515.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $8,061,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $177.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $191.52.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.