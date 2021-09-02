Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 239.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,566 shares of company stock worth $506,987. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

