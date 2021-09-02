Capital Analysts LLC Has $171,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $40,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.