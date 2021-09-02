Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,351,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

